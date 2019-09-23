{{featured_button_text}}
Adam Horowitz

Horowitz

 Courtesy photo

GLENS FALLS — Glens Falls National Bank and Trust Co. has promoted Adam Horowitz to assistant vice president in the wealth management division.

In this role, he evaluates, designs and oversees all aspects of portfolio construction for individual, corporate and nonprofit plans. He serves the same role for Saratoga National Bank and Trust Company, which is part of the Arrow family of companies. He is also co-manager of the North Country equity growth and intermediate bond funds.

Horowitz joined Glens Falls National Bank in 2018 as an investment professional. He brought with him more than 14 years of portfolio management and client relationship experience, according to a news release.

