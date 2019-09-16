QUEENSBURY — Glens Falls National Bank and Trust Company has opened its rebuilt office near Exit 18.
The bank office and adjoining Stewart’s Shop were torn down and rebuilt as part of a renovation of the plaza. The convenience store is now larger and the site was reconfigured.
You have free articles remaining.
The bank redesigned its office and updated technology to improve customer experience, according to a news release. The full-service branch continues to offer drive-in service, a drive-up ATM and a night depository. Banking hours remain the same.
The bank is part of the Arrow family of companies.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.