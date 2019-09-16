{{featured_button_text}}
QUEENSBURY — Glens Falls National Bank and Trust Company has opened its rebuilt office near Exit 18.

The bank office and adjoining Stewart’s Shop were torn down and rebuilt as part of a renovation of the plaza. The convenience store is now larger and the site was reconfigured. 

The bank redesigned its office and updated technology to improve customer experience, according to a news release. The full-service branch continues to offer drive-in service, a drive-up ATM and a night depository. Banking hours remain the same.

The bank is part of the Arrow family of companies.

Michael Goot covers politics, business, Glens Falls and Lake George.

reporter - Glens Falls, Northern Warren County, business and politics

Reporter for The Post-Star, covering the city of Glens Falls, town and village of Lake George and northern Warren County communities.

