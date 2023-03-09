GLENS FALLS — Glens Falls could go out to bid for its indoor farmers market project as soon as next month, according to the city’s economic development official.

The Glens Falls Planning Board on Tuesday reviewed the $5 million project and voted to take lead agency status as part of the State Environmental Quality Review Act.

Jeff Flagg, the city’s economic development director, presented updates to board members alongside the lead architects.

The project is part of the $10 million Downtown Revitalization Program awarded to the city in 2017. Lead architects for the project are Devon Telberg of Envision Architects in Albany and Peter Loyola of CLA SITE Landscape Architecture, Engineering & Planning, P.C. in Saratoga Springs.

“As you know, this is a project we’ve been working on for a long time,” Flagg said. “It’s an essential core component of the downtown revitalization program and there have been a lot of changes in the seven years we’ve been working on this. I believe this is the fourth time we’ve brought it to the board.”

There were some recommendations brought up from the public regarding the new building, including a letter from local architect Gary McCoola.

Ethan Hall, chairman of the Planning Board, read McCoola’s letter addressing the flow of traffic and parking at the intersection of South and Broad Street.

“The sidewalk is expanding 8 feet into South Street, eliminating the streetside spots that are already there,” the letter said. “There are new handicapped parking spots shown at the north and south ends of the sidewalk. Currently, traffic on South Street moves south to the controlled intersection where it splits into two lanes, one bearing right to Broad Street and the other going straight. The proposed sidewalk expansion and handicapped parking spots are a detrimental affect on the traffic of the intersection.”

Flagg said that the proposed handicapped parking spaces are likely to remain open more often than general parking spots and the sidewalk expansion will not affect traffic flow.

“I think his concern was if you bump the sidewalk out, then it blocks the buildup of traffic flow for the people going straight on South Street. The problem with that thinking is that there’s already parking spaces there so in theory, you could have cars there regardless,” he said.

The New York State Historic Preservation office also brought forward recommendations as a consultant for the project, Hall said.

Although the indoor market will not be in the historical district, the agency made recommendations to introduce a knee wall to the property in order to keep the flow of structures close together.

The agency wrote in its letter that “51 to 63 South St. historically had buildings extending the width of the lot which maintained a continuous street line. As such, we recommend a knee wall composed of brick and topped with a metal fence or one of a similar design be installed in between the proposed concrete apron and curb cuts to reestablish the historic street line.”

Flagg said the knee wall would be considered, but it is only a recommendation.

Other recommendations included the addition of more greenery and bike racks.

Flagg said the next step in the project’s development is to work on construction bids.

“Thanks to the comments we got and seeing as they are not particularly hard to accommodate, we’ll probably be able to go to bid within the next month,” Flagg said.

With the city’s Planning Board voting to take the lead agency spot, 27 days remain for any of eight other eligible agencies to step forward and show interest in taking the lead.

Since the next Planning Board meeting was scheduled 28 days out, any motions from the board at the April meeting for the project will be contingent on whether any other agencies speak up to declare lead status in the final two days.

The next Planning Board meeting will be at 4:45 p.m. April 4 in the Common Council Chambers of City Hall.