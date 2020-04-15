Glens Falls Collaborative restaurants turn takeout, delivery into bingo

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Glens Falls Collaborative in an effort to support local restaurants during the coronavirus pandemic has turned ordering takeout or delivery into a game to help support them.

The game board features 24 restaurants who are members of the Glens Falls Collaborative located in Glens Falls and the surrounding areas.

Some of the restaurants are not offering takeout or delivery at this time and people are encouraged to purchase gift cards.

As an incentive, the first 10 people to make a bingo will receive a $20 gift certificate to a restaurant of their choosing on the card.

Patrons are asked to hold on to their receipts to claim the prize and email ourglensfalls@gmail.com

