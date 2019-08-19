{{featured_button_text}}

GLENS FALLS — The Glens Falls Business Improvement District is conducting a census of its members.

The BID has contracted with Victoria Beagle, an employee of the Adirondack Civic Center Coalition, to handle the task. The census is expected to take a week to complete.

If people have any questions regarding the census or the Glens Falls BID, they are asked to contact Beagle at vbeagle@coolinsuringarena.com or 518-480-3355 ext. 308.

