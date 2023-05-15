The president and CEO of the bank holding company the owns Glens Falls National Bank and Trust Co. and Saratoga National Bank and Trust Co. has suddenly departed.

Glens Falls-based Arrow Financial Corporation on Monday said that Thomas J. Murphy, who also served as president of the Glens Falls National Bank subsidiary and was a member of the company's board of directors, "terminated his employment" on Friday.

The board also promoted Chief Banking Officer and Senior Executive Vice President David S. DeMarco to the role of president and CEO of Arrow and Glens Falls National Bank. DeMarco will also continue as president and CEO of the Saratoga National Bank subsidiary.

The company did not provide information on why the change took place.

In a separate announcement Monday, the company disclosed it has received a second noncompliance notice this spring from Nasdaq regarding its failure to file timely financial reports. Arrow has yet to file an annual report for its 2022 fiscal year, and it is now late in reporting its 2023 fiscal year first quarter report.

Arrow has until June 2 to file a report with Nasdaq "which outlines the steps the Company expects to take to become compliant," according to the press release.

Murphy had been with the company since 2004, when he joined Glens Falls National Bank as personal trust department manager. He previously worked as a certified public accountant for 24 years. In addition to serving on numerous community nonprofit boards, Murphy has been a director on the board of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York.

For the fiscal year 2021, the most recent from which Arrow has filed a proxy statement, Murphy received a total compensation package worth $2,146,089.

The company's stock price was at $19.11 per share in mid-afternoon trading, down 48 cents and just above its 52-week low of $19.10.

DeMarco has been with the company since 1987, when he started as a commercial lender. He became president and CEO of Saratoga National Bank in 2012.

“We are very pleased that Dave has agreed to serve as President and CEO of Arrow and GFNB," Board Chairman William L. Owens said in a press release. "Dave has dedicated his career to the Company, understands community banking and he is well-known throughout our organization and the communities we serve.”

DeMarco said in the press release that "it is an honor to be asked to serve as President and CEO of Arrow. I look forward to working closely with our team to continue to serve our customers and advance our strategic and financial goals.”

The company also included a statement from Arrow Director Thomas L. Hoy, who recently retired as board chair and served as President and CEO of Arrow from 1995 to 2012: “Dave is extremely knowledgeable about the operation of our banks and the needs of our customers; he has been instrumental in the growth of our organization over his many years of service.”