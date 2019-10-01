{{featured_button_text}}

GLENS FALLS — Rick Schwerd has been promoted to vice president of Glens Falls National Bank and Trust Co.’s Wealth Management Division.

Schwerd will develop investment strategies and manage funds for personal trusts, individuals, employee benefit and charitable accounts, according to a news release. He serves the same role for Saratoga National Bank and Trust Co., part of the Arrow family of companies.

Schwerd has more than 20 years of industry experience in client services and portfolio management.

He graduated from Hartwick College with a bachelor’s degree in economics.

