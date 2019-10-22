GLENS FALLS — The September unemployment rate for the Glens Falls area, which includes Warren and Washington counties, ticked upward compared to one year ago.
The jobless rate for Warren and Washington counties is 3.5% compared with 3.3% in September 2018, according to a news release from the state Department of Labor. The rate is based, in part, by the results of the Current Population Survey, which contacts about 3,100 households every month.
The statewide seasonally adjusted unemployment rate decreased from 4% in September 2018 to 3.9% last month.
The Warren County unemployment rate went from 3.3% to 3.6% and the Washington County rate stayed the same at 3.3%. For Saratoga County, the rate stayed flat at 3.1%. The Hamilton County rate went from 3.4% to 3.6% and the Essex County rate dipped slightly from 3.6% to 3.5%.
