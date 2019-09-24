Glens Falls area unemployment rate at 3.6%
GLENS FALLS — The Glens Falls metro area unemployment rate was 3.6% in August, slightly up from the 3.3% rate in August 2018, according to state Department of Labor data released Tuesday.
The average statewide unemployment rate was 4% in August.
Saratoga County was in the top 10 of counties with the lowest unemployment rate at 3.3%. Washington County was also in the top 10 with a 3.6% unemployment rate. Warren County had a 3.7% rate.
