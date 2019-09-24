{{featured_button_text}}
Business news tile

Glens Falls area unemployment rate at 3.6%

GLENS FALLS — The Glens Falls metro area unemployment rate was 3.6% in August, slightly up from the 3.3% rate in August 2018, according to state Department of Labor data released Tuesday.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

The average statewide unemployment rate was 4% in August.

Saratoga County was in the top 10 of counties with the lowest unemployment rate at 3.3%. Washington County was also in the top 10 with a 3.6% unemployment rate. Warren County had a 3.7% rate.

Be the first to know - Sign up for News Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments