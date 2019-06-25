{{featured_button_text}}
GLENS FALLS — The Glens Falls Metropolitan Statistical Area, which includes Warren and Washington counties, added 1,000 jobs, a 1.8% increase, from May 2018 to May 2019, according to state Department of Labor data.

The Glens Falls area saw a gain of 800 private-sector jobs during that time — also a 1.8% increase.

The statewide private-sector job count increased by 87,400, or 1.1%, from May 2018.

The overall statewide unemployment rate ticked up from 3.9% to 4%, reflecting a weak national jobs report in May, according to a news release. Private-sector payrolls increased by less than 100,000.

