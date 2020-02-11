Glaser to head real estate division for Herzog firm

Daniel Glaser has been hired by Herzog Law Firm P.C. to head its real estate division.

The firm also announced it has expanded its local footprint by opening an office in Clifton Park.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

The office, along with Herzog’s other locations in Albany, Saratoga Springs and Kingston, will help Herzog grow its estate planning, elder law and real estate practice throughout the Capital Region, North Country and Hudson Valley, according to a news release.

Glaser spent the past 11 years building and managing his own law firm. He concentrates his practice in residential and commercial real estate, representing buyers, sellers and lenders while also handling title insurance.

He is a member of the state bar association and the Real Property Section of the state bar asssociation. His new Clifton Park office is located at Executive Woods, 855 Route 146, Suite 220, near Exit 9 of the Northway.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0