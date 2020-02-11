Glaser to head real estate division for Herzog firm
0 comments

Glaser to head real estate division for Herzog firm

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Daniel Glaser has been hired by Herzog Law Firm P.C. to head its real estate division.

The firm also announced it has expanded its local footprint by opening an office in Clifton Park.

The office, along with Herzog’s other locations in Albany, Saratoga Springs and Kingston, will help Herzog grow its estate planning, elder law and real estate practice throughout the Capital Region, North Country and Hudson Valley, according to a news release.

Glaser spent the past 11 years building and managing his own law firm. He concentrates his practice in residential and commercial real estate, representing buyers, sellers and lenders while also handling title insurance.

He is a member of the state bar association and the Real Property Section of the state bar asssociation. His new Clifton Park office is located at Executive Woods, 855 Route 146, Suite 220, near Exit 9 of the Northway.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News