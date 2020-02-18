Georgian hotel sold for $8.5 million

LAKE GEORGE — The Georgian Lakeside Resort on Canada Street has been sold for $8.5 million to Dave Kenny Jr.

Kenny bought the property on Feb. 12 from the Georgian Motel Corp., according to Warren County deed records.

Lawyer Jon Lapper handled the sale.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

“He saw this as a great opportunity when the former owners wanted to sell,” Lapper said. “He’s going to invest in improving it.”

The former owners were from New York City, according to Lapper.

Kenny sold the Park Lane Motel on Canada Street to free up the equity to make this purchase, Lapper said. The $3.7 million sale to Park Lane Lake LLC was completed on Feb. 4.

Kenny did not return a message seeking comment.

Kenny is the son of Dave Kenny, who owns the Courtyard Marriott Lake George and the Adirondack Outlet Mall.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0