Gaslight interior

A look inside the new Gaslight restaurant in Lake George.

 Courtesy photo

LAKE GEORGE — The new restaurant Gaslight will hold a grand opening on Monday.

A ribbon-cutting will take place at 2 p.m. at the business at 91 Canada St.

Proprietor Frank Mineo plans to keep the restaurant open year-round. The executive chef is Ray Bohmer, according to a news release.

The business will offer gluten-free menu items, including a cauliflower crust similar to a flatbread under the wood-fired pizza options. The restaurant also offers an extensive wine, bourbon and scotch menu.

