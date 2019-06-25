LAKE GEORGE — The new restaurant Gaslight will hold a grand opening on Monday.
A ribbon-cutting will take place at 2 p.m. at the business at 91 Canada St.
Proprietor Frank Mineo plans to keep the restaurant open year-round. The executive chef is Ray Bohmer, according to a news release.
The business will offer gluten-free menu items, including a cauliflower crust similar to a flatbread under the wood-fired pizza options. The restaurant also offers an extensive wine, bourbon and scotch menu.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.