LAKE GEORGE — Alexandra Garry has joined the Lake George Regional Convention and Visitors Bureau as the new sales and services administrator.
Garry graduated from Lake George High School in 2006, then majored in business management at Paul Smith’s College.
She sold advertising for the Adirondack Daily Enterprise and Lake Placid News and also held positions with Roaring Brook Ranch, which is her family’s owned-and-operated resort.
Garry is the second employee at the CVB, which works to bring group business, including sporting events and conventions, to the area year-round.
In addition, the chamber has added three employees to the Adirondacks Welcome Center. Lake George Village Board member John Root has been named the Taste NY inventory manager.
Margaret McIntyre and Sean Rafferty will handle customer service. McIntyre has a 30-year career in advertising and graphic arts. She also has held visitor positions at The Saratoga Springs Heritage Area Visitor Center and National Museum of Racing.
Sean Rafferty is an avid hiker and educates people at the welcome center about locally produced food and drinks.
