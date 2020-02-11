Gaming shop stays up-to-date with streaming

WILTON — Insane Games in the Wilton Mall, owned by Dan Shevlin of Queensbury, sells retro gaming equipment and toys like Funko Pop dolls, Star Wars figures and classic video games.
It doesn’t stock or sell much in the way of new gaming equipment but is striving to stay current by developing its own gaming-centered channel, with daily podcasts and shows streamed on Twitch, a free gaming-oriented platform owned by Amazon.
Shows are hosted by people who work at the store or used to, and by their friends, without compensation. They draw modest audiences — most of the podcasts and streamed games get just a handful of views — but the plan is to get the shows established and improve their quality and consistency before working to increase the number of viewers, Shevlin said.
The shows are streamed right out of the store and played live on TV monitors behind the counter — a new model for gamers, most of whom create streaming content by filming themselves playing their favorite games in their own homes, Shevlin said.
“Eventually, we are looking to build a network, sell ads. So many companies are looking for content. We want to build content related to the store,” he said.
The store features products from the late 1980s and 1990s, like palm-sized Game Boy units with two or three buttons and screens smaller than a playing card, selling for more than their original prices.
People, especially parents, find the retro games appealing, Shevlin said.
“Retro is simple. A lot of parents buy it. You don’t have to worry about connectivity to the Internet. There’s no worry about graphics or language,” he said.
The store gets its retro merchandise through trade-ins for cash or credit. Because they’re dealing largely in used goods, they’re not getting undersold by online retailers like Amazon the way big chains like Gamestop have been, Shevlin said.
In 2018, Gamestop lost more than $600 million, and last year announced it would close about 200 underperforming stores.
“We don’t sell online,” Shevlin said.
But as they’re dickering over retro trade-ins and sales with customers, they’re also looking to the future by streaming shows out of the shop.
“We want to get it right before trying to advertise for an audience. Then we’ll try monetizing, maybe hire production assistants,” Shevlin said.
Over the weekend, the store hosted a “Call of Duty” gunfight tournament that drew 32 two-person teams and an audience of more than 2,300 on Twitch. Teams paid a $20 entry fee and competed for a $400 grand prize.
“No one does local tournaments. There are professional tournaments out there, but not a lot of local,” Shevlin said.
Shevlin, 32, has been in Wilton Mall since 2009, except for one year when he moved into Northway Plaza in Queensbury, around the corner from Chipotle restaurant.
“It’s been great, but times are changing. We believe that’s going to be the future,” he said of the store’s Twitch channel — “live streaming, events.”
Will Doolittle is projects editor at The Post-Star. He may be reached at will@poststar.com and followed on his blog, I think not, and on Twitter at @trafficstatic.