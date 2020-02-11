Gaming shop stays up-to-date with streaming

WILTON — Insane Games in the Wilton Mall, owned by Dan Shevlin of Queensbury, sells retro gaming equipment and toys like Funko Pop dolls, Star Wars figures and classic video games.

It doesn’t stock or sell much in the way of new gaming equipment but is striving to stay current by developing its own gaming-centered channel, with daily podcasts and shows streamed on Twitch, a free gaming-oriented platform owned by Amazon.

Shows are hosted by people who work at the store or used to, and by their friends, without compensation. They draw modest audiences — most of the podcasts and streamed games get just a handful of views — but the plan is to get the shows established and improve their quality and consistency before working to increase the number of viewers, Shevlin said.

The shows are streamed right out of the store and played live on TV monitors behind the counter — a new model for gamers, most of whom create streaming content by filming themselves playing their favorite games in their own homes, Shevlin said.

“Eventually, we are looking to build a network, sell ads. So many companies are looking for content. We want to build content related to the store,” he said.