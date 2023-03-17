QUEENSBURY — After over four decades on Route 9, Gambles Bakery is shutting down to make way for a WellNow Urgent Care, but now you can keep a piece of the establishment forever.

A cash-only sale has been set for the contents of the bakery at the corner of Route 9 and Sweet Road from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 24 and March 25.

On Thursday, photos of furniture and equipment from the Queensbury Bakery were posted to a Glens Falls online garage sale group on Facebook stating "everything must go" in a liquidation sale.

In January, plans for the site at 920 Route 9 were submitted to both the town's planning and zoning boards for review, but in February the business owned by John and Anne Jarosz was still open.

Calls to the bakery on Friday went unanswered.

The Burke Cos., consisting of a father-son development firm run by Tom Burke Jr. and Tom Burke III, own 21 local Dunkin’ franchises from Malta to Queensbury and have secured a contract agreement to purchase the property and build a WellNow Urgent Care clinic.