Fund for Lake George hires two staff members

LAKE GEORGE — The Fund for Lake George has hired two new staff members.

Hilary Kellogg Hurley has joined the organization as director of development. In this role, she oversees all fundraising activities to maximize philanthropic support for The Fund. She will work with the organization’s staff, trustees and partners on fundraising, marketing communication and brand effectiveness.

Hurley is a Glens Falls native and most recently served in development leadership roles with Wake Forest University and the National Multiple Sclerosis Society while living in North Carolina over the past three years.

Brea Arvidson, an aquatic biologist, has joined The Fund for Lake George as program associate. She works closely with Lake George Waterkeeper Chris Navitsky in the development and implementation of science-guided activities to achieve the organization’s protection goals for the lake and its watershed.

Arvidson previously served as an aquatic biologist with Solitude Lake Management, a sustainability solutions firm specializing in development of lake, pond, wetland and fisheries management programs.

