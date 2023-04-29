WHITE CREEK — The sheep on the 30th annual Washington County Fiber Tour shrugged off intermittent rain Saturday, and so did the visitors who came to see them.

“People showed up right at 10 a.m.,” said Andrew Peterson, who co-owns Caer Luna Farm with his wife Katie Hondrogen. Peterson and Hondrogen were showing their Icelandic sheep, Nigerian dwarf goats, and newly-hatched chicks on the self-guided tour.

Peterson and Hondrogen were raising goats, rabbits, chickens, and ducks on a small plot of land in Wynantskill when they went on the Fiber Tour a few years ago, Peterson said. What they saw of Washington County persuaded them to look for property here, where they could expand their operation.

Caer Luna Farm’s previous owner had let a small farm become overgrown. Peterson’s and Hondrogen’s sheep and goats were put to work clearing the brush, Peterson said. The pastured chickens followed to help restore the soil’s fertility.

Hondrogen is a dairy goat fan, and Nigerian dwarf goat milk has the highest butterfat content of any goat breed, she said. She combines the milk with fragrances from her homegrown flowers and herbs to create soap. The couple chose Icelandic sheep because Hondrogen likes to knit, and the breed yields high-quality wool and good meat.

The chickens include Silkies, known as the best chicken breed for pets; Black Copper Marans, which lay a chocolate-brown egg; Icelandics; Olive Eggers; Lavender Ameraucanas; and other breeds and mixes. Hondrogen explained that there are two basic chicken egg shell colors, white and blue. The shades and hues in their flock’s eggs result from “bloom,” a thin layer of mucous, that the hen adds during the laying process. Colored eggs are highly sought after by poultry fanciers, and the couple ships eggs and chicks across the country.

The sheep, goats, and their guard dogs were penned within an easy walk of the barn where Hondrogen and Peterson were selling soap, eggs, meat, and yarn. Newly-hatched chicks snuggled under a heat lamp in the next barn over. The adult chickens, which are certified free of avian influenza, were off-limits to visitors to prevent infection.

Eagle Eye Lane farm

A few miles away in the town of Cambridge, Joe and Georgianna Hamilton had opened their Eagle Eye Lane farm for the weekend. The couple had invited local producers to set up booths with home-raised meat, maple syrup, eggs, tea, wine, naturally-dyed yarn, and soap.

The Hamiltons raise commercial dual-purpose sheep, including Romneys, Wensleydales, Cotswold, Scottish Blackface, and Tunis.

“We focus on meat but like wool production too,” Georgianna Hamilton said. “These are good dual-purpose animals. We have a lot of fun with it.”

Hamilton said she’s been involved with sheep “all my life.” Joe Hamilton had sheep as a youngster and learned to shear them. Their children are in 4-H and have shown sheep at the Washington County Fair, she said.

The Hamiltons moved to Washington County the same year as Peterson and Hondrogen, 2019. They were looking forward to getting to know the community when COVID shut everything down for two years. The Hamiltons joined the Fiber Tour for the first time last year.

Joe Hamilton, who has been shearing for close to 20 years, was giving shearing demonstrations with the ewes in the family’s flock. After some initial resistance, sheep usually resign themselves to the process, he said. They’re less likely to balk if they’re on a softer surface, such as the rubber mat he’d laid over the grass, and if they have some fat to pad their hip bones. Hamilton finishes by giving the sheep a hoof trim.

Spinning yarn

Natasha Field, from East Nassau, was spinning yarn from one of the Hamiltons’ fleeces. She also knits, crochets, and weaves, and she’s learning to shear from Joe Hamilton. Even the coarser wool, like the Tunis wool, can be used for crafts, she said. Field especially likes combining naturally-colored wools in garments and cloth.

“It’s really fun to do things with handspun yarn,” Field said. “Anything you can make with millspun yarn, you can make with handspun yarn.”