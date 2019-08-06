{{featured_button_text}}
New Dollar General store

Construction began last week for a new Dollar General store at 290 Broadway in Fort Edward.

 Gwendolyn Craig, gcraig@poststar.com

FORT EDWARD — Construction began last week on a new Dollar General store on Broadway.

The retailer in March received approval from the Fort Edward Planning Board for a proposed 9,100-square-foot facility at 290 Broadway.

A sign hung up at the site says “Coming Soon Dollar General.”

Company spokeswoman Angela Petkovic said that Dollar General officials look forward to the store opening in the “coming months,” but she did not have more specifics.

Petkovic said the company takes into consideration demographic trends, competitive factors, traffic patterns and community concerns when deciding where to put a new store.

Dollar General stores typical employ six to 10 people.

The retailer carries health and beauty products, home cleaning supplies, housewares, stationery, seasonal items, clothing, as well as some packaged, refrigerated and frozen foods.

Dollar General, which is headquartered in Tennessee, has 15,000 stores in 44 states.

Stores have been popping up in the area in the last few years, including in Lake George, Queensbury, Schuylerville, Gansevoort, Fort Ann, Argyle and Chester.

Be the first to know - Sign up for Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Michael Goot covers politics, business, Glens Falls and Lake George. Reach him at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com and follow his blog at http://poststar.com/blogs/michael_goot/.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

reporter - Glens Falls, Northern Warren County, business and politics

Reporter for The Post-Star, covering the city of Glens Falls, town and village of Lake George and northern Warren County communities.

Load comments