FORT EDWARD — Construction began last week on a new Dollar General store on Broadway.
The retailer in March received approval from the Fort Edward Planning Board for a proposed 9,100-square-foot facility at 290 Broadway.
A sign hung up at the site says “Coming Soon Dollar General.”
Company spokeswoman Angela Petkovic said that Dollar General officials look forward to the store opening in the “coming months,” but she did not have more specifics.
Petkovic said the company takes into consideration demographic trends, competitive factors, traffic patterns and community concerns when deciding where to put a new store.
Dollar General stores typical employ six to 10 people.
The retailer carries health and beauty products, home cleaning supplies, housewares, stationery, seasonal items, clothing, as well as some packaged, refrigerated and frozen foods.
Dollar General, which is headquartered in Tennessee, has 15,000 stores in 44 states.
Stores have been popping up in the area in the last few years, including in Lake George, Queensbury, Schuylerville, Gansevoort, Fort Ann, Argyle and Chester.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.