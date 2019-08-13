FORT ANN — Barbara Winchell, Fort Ann town clerk, has been awarded certification as Registered Municipal Clerk by the New York State Town Clerks Association for achieving its high educational, experience and participatory requirements.
Winchell has been serving as town clerk since January 2014 and is also a member of the New York State Town Clerks Association.
She attained her designation as Registered Municipal Clerk through a combination of numerous hours of education and leadership in various professional and civic organizations.
