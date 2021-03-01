Former Valmet property sold in Hudson Falls

HUDSON FALLS — A local developer has bought the former Valmet plant for $777,500.
Jerry Nudi is seeking to lease space at the 15-17 Allen St. property to industrial clients throughout Warren and Washington counties.
About a half-dozen interconnected buildings are located on the more than 30 acres of riverfront property, according to a news release.
Tyler Culberson, a broker with the NAI Platform real estate company, said Nudi was looking to fill a void in the market for industrial space.
“There’s just not a lot of inventory available right now. We thought there is going to be an increased demand for industrial space like this,” Culberson said.
Culberson said the purchase included equipment, such as multiple heavy-duty cranes.
The buildings have 50-foot-high ceilings. Also, the plant has an on-site foundry and a customer-owned 34.5 kilo-volt-ampere substation.
Nudi will make renovations per tenant needs, Culberson said.
Nudi is the developer behind the Holiday Inn Express & Suites at Exit 18.
Valmet announced it was closing its plant in December 2019 and the property was placed on the market in the spring of 2020.
Valmet made parts for paper plants, including cast iron dryer heads and cylinders. The company was founded in 1858, originally named Sandy Hill Corp. It was bought by GL&V in 1997.
The Finland-based Valmet bought the plant in February 2019. About 40 workers lost their jobs when the plant closed.
