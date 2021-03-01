Former Valmet property sold in Hudson Falls

HUDSON FALLS — A local developer has bought the former Valmet plant for $777,500.

Jerry Nudi is seeking to lease space at the 15-17 Allen St. property to industrial clients throughout Warren and Washington counties.

About a half-dozen interconnected buildings are located on the more than 30 acres of riverfront property, according to a news release.

Tyler Culberson, a broker with the NAI Platform real estate company, said Nudi was looking to fill a void in the market for industrial space.

“There’s just not a lot of inventory available right now. We thought there is going to be an increased demand for industrial space like this,” Culberson said.

Culberson said the purchase included equipment, such as multiple heavy-duty cranes.

The buildings have 50-foot-high ceilings. Also, the plant has an on-site foundry and a customer-owned 34.5 kilo-volt-ampere substation.

Nudi will make renovations per tenant needs, Culberson said.

Nudi is the developer behind the Holiday Inn Express & Suites at Exit 18.