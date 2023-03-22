ALBANY — The proprietor of the former Birch Bark Eatery in Glens Falls has a new diner in Albany.

Bitchin’ Donuts will open on Thursday at 8 a.m. at 193 Lark St. The restaurant is owned by Tania Sharlow, who formerly owned Birch Bark on Ridge Street. It will feature a variety of donuts, as well as “Bitchin’ Bites” such as breakfast sandwiches served on a donut, cauliflower bites, breakfast burritos, Buffalo mac and avocado fries, according to a news release.

For more information and the menu, find Bitchin’ Donuts on Instagram and Facebook, or visit BitchinDonuts.com.

Sharlow first opened a vegan food business in 2018 in Queensbury and then moved to downtown Glens Falls in 2019, according to Post-Star archives.

The business closed on Jan. 15. Sharlow cited rising costs, staffing struggles, product shortages and the need to do what is best for her family in a Facebook post.