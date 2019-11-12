SOUTH GLENS FALLS — The building that formerly housed Dango’s Dugout is under new ownership and the plan is to add more apartments.
James Atherton of Atherton Painting and Renovations bought the 43 Main St. property for $350,000 on Sept. 5.
“His plan was to remodel, renovate and rent the existing apartments,” said real estate agent Mark Levack.
There are nine apartments total — one in the rear on the first floor and eight on the second floor, according to Levack.
Atherton said that he plans to convert the entire building into more apartments by adding eight or nine more units, pending village approvals.
He has pretty much gutted the structure in renovating the existing apartments.
“They were pretty much vacant and decrepit,” he said. “We’re going to keep plugging away at it and hopefully make the village a little better.”
All of the units will be one bedroom and targeted at single people and be in the range of $700 to $800, according to Atherton.
Atherton said he is hoping to be done by September.
Atherton’s business specializes in home renovation including floors, bathrooms and kitchens.
The property was owned by David Johnson. Dango’s Dugout closed in 2017. Johnson also owns Abbott’s Corner Grill across the street at 37 Main St., which also has closed.
