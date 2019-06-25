GLENS FALLS — Like a proud father, Flomatic Corp. President and CEO Bo Andersson showed off the company’s recently completed 19,000-square-foot expansion at 15 Pruyn’s Island.
The project includes a 10,000-gallon tank, where the company is able to test its valves used in wastewater, water and irrigation systems under real conditions, and a new, more efficient epoxy-coating system.
Andersson was effusive in his praise of the company, its employees and how this expansion will allow them to make even better-quality valves.
The company prides itself on quality and performance to build the best possible valve there is.
“It’s all about passion for it,” he said during a tour on Friday following a formal ribbon-cutting.
The $3 million project was partially funded by a $660,000 grant from the governor’s Regional Economic Development Council. Rozzell Construction was the general contractor.
Andersson said the expansion is expected to create about 12 to 15 jobs within the next 15 years. The company already has added three positions and is expected to add another 12 in production, testing and administration.
The 10,000-gallon tank allows workers to test out the valves and see how the flow is in real time on a computer. Andersson said this provides valuable data.
“It’s going to give us a lot more opportunity to work on the next generation of valves we need to work on to be competitive,” he said.
On a mezzanine above, there is a row of seats and a television screen that people can receive training on these valves.
This is a huge advantage for the company to be able to train its distributors, according to Brian Allen, engineering manager.
The centerpiece of the project is a new epoxy-coating system, which alone cost about $900,000.
Valves are hooked onto a conveyance system to travel through a machine where the epoxy is applied and then heated to dry. The old system had a maximum weight of 80 pounds per hook, which meant that the larger valves had to be spaced out so the line is not overloaded. The new system can handle nearly 20 times more weight — about 1,500 pounds.
Technician Matt Ballard said the new equipment has been up and running for about four weeks. It needed some fine-tuning after it was installed.
He showed off one of the largest valves the company makes — about 24 inches.
“We wouldn’t have dared to hang this on the old line for fear of damaging it,” he said.
With the more efficient painting system, he estimated that the company would have five times the capacity to produce valves.
Another new amenity is exhibit space for the company to display its products just as it would at trade shows, according to Daniel Hidalgo, marketing manager.
“We really believe that people like to feel and touch these valves,” he said.
People are willing to spend more money for a well-made product, according to Andersson. He said he is grateful for the effort by the workers.
“It starts with quality people,” he said.
