LAKE GEORGE — FISH307.com celebrated the opening of its new location in Lake George recently, after 30 years of business that began in Bolton Landing.

The company's new location at 814 Goggins Road, Lake George, is a newly renovated building that houses retail, office and warehouse space, owner Jeffrey Goldberg said in a news release.

The new location allows the business to serve a larger customer base and expand its offerings, which includes the School of Fish classroom.

FISH307.com was founded in 1992 by Goldberg as Peace Pipe Bait & Tackle in Bolton Landing. As the business evolved and focused more on fishing tackle, its name changed to Peace Pipe Fishing Outfitters.

In 1995, the company entered the mail order business and rebranded as FISH307 and established an online presence with the domain FISH307.com. Over the years, FISH307.com has grown from a local business to one with a worldwide footprint.

“The investment and experience to evolve FISH307 to what it is today is a tremendous case study of entrepreneurial skills. Jeff’s humble beginnings with the original Peace Pipe Bait & Tackle, early adoption of the internet and focus on sustainable growth are a roadmap for success,” Gina Mintzer, Lake George Regional Chamber of Commerce executive director, said in a news release.