Finch Paper

Finch Paper in Glens Falls is seen in November 2016.

 Post-Star file photo

GLENS FALLS — French Paper Company has joined Finch Paper Holdings.

French Paper, which is based in Michigan, manufactures premium custom paper for graphic arts, printing, packaging, writing, text, covers, specialty and gift applications, according to a news release.

The companies, which have a combined 300 years of experience in papermaking, will continue to operate individually.

“With this partnership, we are bringing together two outstanding teams," said Deba Mukherjee, president and CEO of Finch Paper, in a news release. “Finch and French have similar histories as iconic paper companies. We are each a pillar in the community we call home, a trusted employer and a manufacturing leader. We are delighted to welcome the French team to our Finch family.”

“We are excited about combining the many strengths and resources of Finch with our own and creating a business that will provide outstanding service to current and future customers," said Jerry French, CEO of French Paper Co. in a news release.

