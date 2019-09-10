GLENS FALLS — Local hangout Fenimore’s Pub reopened on Thursday with refreshed digs and a new menu to go along with it.
The pub at The Queensbury Hotel was closed for about five weeks for the renovations, which include updated wall coverings, new lighting, furniture and banquettes.
The hotel's general manager, Tyler Herrick, said the restaurant, which opened in the early 1990s, was overdue for a face-lift.
“The furniture had not been changed or refreshed since they opened,” he said.
A true stage has been created in the corner for musical performances to replace the makeshift set-up the pub was using.
A lot of the old items hanging on the walls have been removed. The wall opposite the windows has built-in banquettes and some shelves for knickknacks. There will be a decorative letter “F” in the center of the wall, which has not yet arrived.
The project was slightly behind schedule as they dealt with wall coverings and things arriving late. Also soon to arrive are new exterior signs, according to Herrick.
In addition, the space received some behind-the-scenes renovations, including updates to the plumbing, electrical wiring and heating, ventilation and air conditioning system, according to Herrick.
The pub also revamped its menu with new items, including a Cuban and veggie wrap, and dishes that were changed, including the calamari and chicken salad.
Renovating the pub was the latest in a series of projects the hotel has undertaken. Just 10 of the 125 guest rooms are left to renovate. In addition, the hotel will be working to recreate the 1920s-era look of the front lobby with a marble desk.
After the lobby is done, Herrick said, the hotel will turn its attention to building a 3,000-square-foot addition onto the Adirondack Room to expand the ballroom to more than 7,000 square feet. The Phinney Design group is working on the plans. Hotel officials hope to start construction next summer and finish by the fall of 2020.
The last major project is the rooftop bar. Herrick said the hotel must get approval for that from the State Historic Preservation Office, because it is an historic building. Officials want to preserve the character of the structure and do not want the bar visible from the street.
