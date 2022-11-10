Family adds speed, convenience to bottle and can redemption process

QUEENSBURY — The long-dormant former Getty gas station at the corner of Dixon and Aviation roads in Queensbury is being transformed into a Rocket Recycling bottle and can redemption facility to open on Nov. 28.

The venture is the latest from entrepreneur Whitney Russell and his sons Tyler and Garrett, who also own the recently opened Rocket Recycling center on Ridge Street, the Sunnyside Par 3 golf course and the Storied Boards recycled barn wood business.

“We saw an opportunity. The bar has been so low,” Tyler Russell said from the shop on Thursday. “We want to set that bar super high with the three C's: Courteousness, cleanliness and consistency, so people can get in and out, get their money and go on about their day and have a pleasant experience.”

And if reaction to their first store in the old Stewart’s Shop on Ridge Street in Glens Falls is any indication, the Russells said they expect success here too.

“We have people coming from North Creek and Chestertown. Last week we had at least five people tell us they were coming from north of Warrensburg,” Tyler Russell said.

The key, he said, is “speed.”

The new shop, like the one on Ridge, has automated machines that allow people to dump their plastic and aluminum bottles and cans and the machine sorts them at 600 per minute right in front of them and calculates the payment.

You don’t have to feed them one at a time or wait for payment if you’re dropping them off. Glass is hand sorted, he said.

Whitney Russell said they also have a second machine that sorts and bags the recyclables to then be shipped back to the distributors they came from. The automation cuts down on labor and allows them to make money from the 3.5 cents profit per bottle or can.

“And equipment doesn’t call in sick,” Whitney said.

The Ridge Street store, opened in March, employs five people and the Queensbury location will also employ five, they said.

Queensbury Supervisor John Strough said he’s happy to see a business move into the former Getty station that has been vacant for well over a decade. He said it provides a needed service too.

“And I’m glad to see that building being used and kept up,” he said. “It’s right at the circle and making it appear better is something I’m in favor of.”

Matt Sokol, whose family owns the plaza next door, said he, too, is happy to see a business coming in to the long vacant building. He said with limited parking, a recycling venture like that where people are in and out pretty quickly makes sense.

“It seems to be a great fit, and it already looks 100% better,” he said.

And it won’t be the last Rocket Recycling center locally, the Russells said.

They have plans to next open one in Hudson Falls and then they plan to “head south,” though they didn’t want to say which town they were targeting.

“We have been selective in what we’ve invested in and we’ve done our homework in every way possible and the projects we’ve attacked have proven themselves,” Whitney Russell said. “And one thing COVID taught us, you’ve got to be diversified.”