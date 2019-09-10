{{featured_button_text}}

QUEENSBURY — Simple but modern with Adirondack touches is the theme of the new Fairfield by Marriott Inn and Suites off Exit 18, which opened last Saturday.

This is one of the first Fairfield hotels to have an updated concept.

“It’s got natural tones in the design rather than some of the older hotels that had pastels and teals. We thought it was great, because it seems more (in keeping) with the Adirondacks,” said General Manager Tyler Herrick.

The 77-unit hotel is owned by Ed Moore, who also owns The Queensbury Hotel.

Herrick said the target market is leisure and business travelers from Saratoga Springs to Lake George.

“We think we’re in a prime location at Exit 18,” he said.

The hotel has 58 rooms and 19 suites. Herrick highlighted some guest amenities. Each room has a 55-inch television set, and suites have two. Customers can access free HBO Go and Showtime and can log into streaming services such as Netflix, so they can keep up with favorite shows while they are away from home. 

The hotel has a breakfast buffet and has beer and wine available for purchase. The rooms also come with refrigerators, microwaves and coffee makers, Herrick said.

The hotel has a 24-hour fitness enter with treadmills, free weights and an area with balancing balls for yoga and meditation.

There is also has an indoor pool and an outdoor hot tub. Herrick said a hot tub is not usually part of the Fairfield design, but the developers thought people can ski at West Mountain for the day and come back and relax in the hot tub.

The hotel opened last Saturday and had 30% occupancy, which Herrick said was helped by Adirondack VetteFest and the Adirondack Nationals Car Show. The facility is projected to have 40% occupancy for the Adirondack Balloon Festival weekend, Herrick added.

Rates during the off season are in the range of  $109 during the week and $129 for the weekend. In the peak season, it is around $189 during midweek and $239 for the weekend.

The project's cost was about $10.5 million. The general contractor was Bette & Cring Construction Group of Latham.

Michael Goot covers politics, business, Glens Falls and Lake George.

