{{featured_button_text}}
Faerydale's new home

Seen here is Faerydale Consignment and Gifts, which recently moved from Main Street in Salem to Route 29 in Greenwich in the Kmart plaza.

 Courtesy photo

GREENWICH — Robyn Scutt is living a fairy tale life.

Scutt opened her shop, Faerydale Consignment and Gifts, in August 2011 on Main Street in Salem, so she could work and be with her children at the same time.

“I have always loved thrift and consignment shops and used my shop as a way to show my love for fairies,” she said in an email.

Now she has moved to a new 8,600-square-foot space at 1251 Route 29 in the previous Yankee Dollar store in Kmart plaza. In addition to fairies, the gift section has tapestries, incense, statues, sage, candles and crystals, Scutt said. The consignment section has clothing for women, men and infants, as well as jewelry, handbags, furniture, home decor, baby gear, electronics, household items, books, games and more.

“I specialize in whimsical displays and design around the shop and have gained a huge online following with daily pictures and weekly Faerydale videos,” she said.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

In addition, she hosts community events, including a Faerie festival each summer with dancers, vendors and activities.

She is the sole full-time employee.

The store is open Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Friday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For information, visit the store’s Facebook page, call 518-683-5027 or send an email to faerydaleshop@gmail.com.

Be the first to know - Sign up for News Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Michael Goot covers politics, business, Glens Falls and Lake George. Reach him at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com and follow his blog at http://poststar.com/blogs/michael_goot/.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments