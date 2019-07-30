{{featured_button_text}}

GLENS FALLS — The Exchange Street building housing Milk & Honey was sold recently for $348,250.

Buddha Ventures LLC purchased the 16 Exchange St. property from It’s All the Buzz on July 16, according to Warren County deed records.

Ann Parrish, proprietor of Milk and Honey, has owned the building since 2005.

Parrish could not be reached for comment.

Nancy Scumaci, of Bolton Landing, is listed as the agent for Buddha Ventures.

