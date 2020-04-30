Exchange Cafe announces permanent closure

GLENS FALLS — A downtown Glens Falls eatery announced on Thursday it will be closing.
The Exchange Cafe at 19 Exchange St. opened in March 2019 when Rock Hill Bakehouse Cafe announced it would relocate to The Shirt Factory Annex.
GLENS FALLS — The Exchange Cafe is set to open officially on April 1 in the former Rock Hill Bakehouse Cafe.
In a message posted on social media, the cafe thanked its "amazing staff" and "fantastic customers."
The message reads: "It is with an extremely heavy heart that we have decided to permanently close the Exchange Cafe. We want to thank our amazing staff that stood by us and helped with all that they did, we could not have done it without you. Also a huge thank you to all our fantastic customers that supported us daily. We will miss you all dearly."
Chris Patten purchased the building last year and made several renovations to enhance the new cafe with a new seating configuration, performance area and more, according to a Post-Star article.
The cafe served breakfast and lunch Monday through Saturday, focusing on locally sourced products such as bread, coffees, teas and more.
