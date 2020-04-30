Exchange Cafe announces permanent closure
0 comments
top story

Exchange Cafe announces permanent closure

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
The Exchange Cafe

The Exchange Cafe is seen in March 2019. The cafe announced its permanent closure on Thursday.

 Post-Star file photo

GLENS FALLS — A downtown Glens Falls eatery announced on Thursday it will be closing. 

The Exchange Cafe at 19 Exchange St. opened in March 2019 when Rock Hill Bakehouse Cafe announced it would relocate to The Shirt Factory Annex.

In a message posted on social media, the cafe thanked its "amazing staff" and "fantastic customers."

The message reads: "It is with an extremely heavy heart that we have decided to permanently close the Exchange Cafe. We want to thank our amazing staff that stood by us and helped with all that they did, we could not have done it without you. Also a huge thank you to all our fantastic customers that supported us daily. We will miss you all dearly." 

Chris Patten purchased the building last year and made several renovations to enhance the new cafe with a new seating configuration, performance area and more, according to a Post-Star article.

The cafe served breakfast and lunch Monday through Saturday, focusing on locally sourced products such as bread, coffees, teas and more.

This is a developing story, check back to poststar.com for more details.

0 comments
1
0
3
12
5

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+8
Meatpackers welcome Trump order; others question virus risks
Business

Meatpackers welcome Trump order; others question virus risks

Big meatpacking companies that have struggled to keep plants running during the coronavirus crisis said Wednesday that they welcomed President Donald Trump’s executive order requiring them to stay open, but unions, some employees and Democrats questioned whether workers could be kept safe.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News