Essex-Charlotte, Vermont ferry crossing closed

Due to reduced traffic at ferry crossings the Lake Champlain Transportation Co. announced the Essex-Charlotte, Vermont crossing has been temporarily closed.

The Port Kent-Burlington, Vermont and Cumberland Head-Grand Isle, Vermont crossings remain open.

According to a statement posted on its website the company is working to sustain service at its northern locations.

No timetable has been set for the restoration of service. For the latest updates visit ferries.com.

