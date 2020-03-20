Essex-Charlotte, Vermont ferry crossing closed
0 comments

Essex-Charlotte, Vermont ferry crossing closed

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Due to reduced traffic at ferry crossings the Lake Champlain Transportation Co. announced the Essex-Charlotte, Vermont crossing has been temporarily closed.

The Port Kent-Burlington, Vermont and Cumberland Head-Grand Isle, Vermont crossings remain open.

According to a statement posted on its website the company is working to sustain service at its northern locations. 

No timetable has been set for the restoration of service. For the latest updates visit ferries.com.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News