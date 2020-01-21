QUEENSBURY — Erbessd Instruments is expanding into Europe and Canada through a new distribution partnership.
The Queensbury-based firm that specializes in vibration analysis, balancing, alignment and online monitoring is welcoming Phoenix Monitoring Technologies and Ken Vander Eyken to Erbessd effective Jan. 30.
Vibration analysis involves measuring levels of machinery to determine the health of their component.
In addition, Oliver Mottershead is trying Erbessd Instruments Europe in the United Kingdom. Mottershead, a reliability engineer, will serve as the managing director for Erbessd Instruments Europe.
Steve Mottershead, a former director at Shell Oil & Mercedes-Benz, and a former owner of AVT Reliability, will serve as non-executive director for Erbessd Instruments in Europe.