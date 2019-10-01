SOUTH GLENS FALLS — Danielle Kresage is leaving out her dream of one day owning her own hair salon just like her aunt.
“I pretty much grew up in her salon, just growing up in the atmosphere and having her as my look-to,” she said.
Kresage opened Elle Salon on Sept. 7. She worked at a salon in Pennsylvania before relocating to the area to be near some family. She then worked at a salon in Saratoga Springs. Kresage said she did not want to let fear stop her from taking the leap to start her own business.
She said everything fell into place when she found the property at 125 Main St.
“I just thought it would be the perfect little spot for a salon. I kind of jumped on it. Within a couple of months. I got my business plan in order and decided to open,” she said.
She credited support of close friends and family with helping her come up with the business plan.
Kresage does both men’s and women’s hair.
“I love making people feel good,” she said. “You get a lot of people that come in and they aren’t feeling pretty. They aren’t feeling good. They just want a change.”
Things have been going well. Her clients at her previous salon followed her to the new location and she has had people walking in the door after seeing her open sign or finding her through social media.
“It’s been honestly surprising how busy I have been,” she said.
Kresage is the only employee currently but there are four other chairs waiting to be filled.
A women’s cut is $35, men’s and girls are $20 and boys are $15. There are also color services available ranging from $50 to $100 including root retouching, coloring, balayage highlighting and foils. Waxing treatments are also available.
Parking for the salon is on Main and Fifth Street.
For more information, call 518-338-3015.
