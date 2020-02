GLENS FALLS — EDC Warren County is hosting an economic outlook breakfast on Tuesday.

The event will take place at The Queensbury Hotel. Registration takes place at 7:45 a.m. and the breakfast begins at 8 a.m.

The featured speakers are Heather Briccetti, president and CEO of The Business Council of New York State; and AngioDynamics President and CEO James Clemmer.

The cost is $20 per person. To reserve a spot, call 518-761-6007 and www.edcwc.org.

