{{featured_button_text}}

LAKE GEORGE — East Cove is back with a new look after an absence of more than three years.

The business at the intersection of Beach Road and Route 9L in Lake George reopened on July 10.

Longtime owners Pete and Debbie Smith closed in 2016 after nearly 20 years in business. Pete Smith died in June of last year.

The property was bought in June 2016 for $500,000 by a group of four investors — Tony Abrantes, Tom Davey, Todd Paton and Brian King — who also own the Garrison Restaurant and Bar.

General Manager Kevin Chudyk said the renovations took about two years and include a new bar area. The bar was moved from near the entrance to the mezzanine level and expanded with an industrial look. The main dining room was not changed much, however, just updated.

“We kind of kept the original essence of the restaurant in that part,” he said.

There is also new state-of-the-art kitchen equipment, new coolers and a dry aging steak locker for their Kansas City strip and porterhouse steaks, according to Chudyk.

They also have cavatelli bolognese, salmon fra diavolo, steamed lobster, roasted chicken, trout almondine and a catch of the day.

The restaurant has about 15 to 20 employees. It opens at 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and at 4 p.m. on Sunday. There is happy hour from 4 to 6 p.m., featuring $6 wine and cocktails, $5 draft beers and half off the appetizers.

For more information, call 518-685-3524.

Mayor Robert Blais said the owner has done a marvelous job with the renovations.

“The East Cove has been a landmark destination for diners for years. Pete Smith was an icon. It’s a good to see this place back in operation,” Blais said.

Be the first to know - Sign up for Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Michael Goot covers politics, business, the city of Glens Falls and the town and village of Lake George. Reach him at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com and follow his blog at http://poststar.com/blogs/michael_goot/.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

reporter - Glens Falls, Northern Warren County, business and politics

Reporter for The Post-Star, covering the city of Glens Falls, town and village of Lake George and northern Warren County communities.

Load comments