LAKE GEORGE — East Cove is back with a new look after an absence of more than three years.
The business at the intersection of Beach Road and Route 9L in Lake George reopened on July 10.
Longtime owners Pete and Debbie Smith closed in 2016 after nearly 20 years in business. Pete Smith died in June of last year.
The property was bought in June 2016 for $500,000 by a group of four investors — Tony Abrantes, Tom Davey, Todd Paton and Brian King — who also own the Garrison Restaurant and Bar.
General Manager Kevin Chudyk said the renovations took about two years and include a new bar area. The bar was moved from near the entrance to the mezzanine level and expanded with an industrial look. The main dining room was not changed much, however, just updated.
“We kind of kept the original essence of the restaurant in that part,” he said.
There is also new state-of-the-art kitchen equipment, new coolers and a dry aging steak locker for their Kansas City strip and porterhouse steaks, according to Chudyk.
They also have cavatelli bolognese, salmon fra diavolo, steamed lobster, roasted chicken, trout almondine and a catch of the day.
The restaurant has about 15 to 20 employees. It opens at 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and at 4 p.m. on Sunday. There is happy hour from 4 to 6 p.m., featuring $6 wine and cocktails, $5 draft beers and half off the appetizers.
For more information, call 518-685-3524.
Mayor Robert Blais said the owner has done a marvelous job with the renovations.
“The East Cove has been a landmark destination for diners for years. Pete Smith was an icon. It’s a good to see this place back in operation,” Blais said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.