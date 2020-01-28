Dude ranch restaurant getting new use in Lake Luzerne: Cheese

LAKE LUZERNE — Sheila Flanagan and Lorraine Lambiase went from jobs in the legal field in Oakland, California, where they kept four Nigerian dwarf goats in their yard and made cheese as a hobby, to running an artisan cheese company out of Thurman that distributes nationwide and employs 18 people.
Now they want to transform a long-empty dude ranch restaurant, built on a grand scale, into a cheese plant and retail shop, making it the production hub of their fast-growing business and a Route 9N attraction for cheese-lovers and the curious.
The Hitching Post restaurant and bar opened in the 1930s, closed about 40 years ago, then reopened briefly in the mid-2000s. Flanagan and Lambiase, expanding their business, Nettle Meadow Farm and Artisan Cheese, intend to preserve its historic construction while transforming the way the space is used.
Flanagan, leading a tour of the building, nodded at the tree trunks holding up the ceiling of the banquet hall and the log beams running the length of the room.
"That support timber is more than 70 feet long," she said.
She looked to the far end of the room: "That's one of the largest fireplaces in the southern Adirondacks."
The hall will be reconfigured, with construction of a cheesemaking pod in the middle that will have glass walls so visitors can watch the process. Around the outside of the room will be history displays on the heyday of the dude ranches.
"Early '60s Lake Vanare was a real hopping place," said town historian Pam Morin. "Each dude ranch had its own little rodeo."
Each had its own bar, too, and guests would walk from one to another in an extended pub crawl.
In the reconstructed building, the long, wooden bar will remain, serving beer and wine to accompany cheese plates and other simple dishes.
The front room will be a retail store, selling cheese and other products from local farmers and artisans, such as jams, maple sugar, cheese knives, cheese boards and goat soap.
A public snowmobile trail runs through the back of the property, and the shop will give snowmobilers a place to stop for "French onion soup and grilled cheese sandwiches," Flanagan said.
Perhaps the biggest selling point for the cheesemakers was the bottom floor, where several big basement rooms offer ideal spaces for aging cheeses.
"This triples the size of our aging caves," Flanagan said.
Unexpected success
Nettle Meadow sells to more than 20 distributors, which resell the cheeses nationwide to scores of gourmet shops and other specialty outlets, like Putnam Market in Saratoga Springs or Oscar's in Warrensburg, and to supermarkets such as Price Chopper and Hannaford.
When Flanagan and Lambiase came to Thurman about 15 years ago, their expectations were modest.
"I think we thought if we'd be employing six people, it would be a lot," Flanagan said.
If the Hitching Post project stays on track and the new plant and shop open by Memorial Day, as they hope, they'll be employing 25-30 people by the end of this year, she said.
Local officials are enthusiastic.
"That's a grand old building, and I'm really happy they're going in there," said Gene Merlino, supervisor of Lake Luzerne. "It's gonna be phenomenal. We'll help them as much as we can."
The expansion will cost an estimated $750,000, but it will make possible a tremendous expansion of their business, Flanagan said.
They are now contemplating taking on four new contracts, just two of which would double their current production, she said. Within five years, they expect to triple it.
Staying in Thurman, too
The partners, who are married, will continue to live in Thurman and will keep their farm store and animal sanctuary there. The Thurman property covers 60 acres — the Lake Luzerne property only about 3 — so Thurman will continue as the site for large events, too.
Despite the growing success and complexity of their operation, Flanagan and Lambiase have remained true to their founding principles, which means treating their animals like members of the family.
As Nettle Meadow has grown, the partners have leased out goats and sheep and Jersey cows to farmers, most of them in the Amsterdam area of Montgomery County. The farms sell the milk from the animals back to Nettle Meadow to be made into cheese. When the animals grow too old for milking, Nettle Meadow takes them back and cares for them at its sanctuary in Thurman.
It's not the most efficient business model — many farmers get rid of unproductive animals — but "It kind of fills the soul up a little more," Flanagan said.
Their policy of caring for their animals from birth to death also appeals to customers who are buying cheese that isn't cheap. Their Kunik triple creme cheese, for example, which mixes tangy goat's milk with buttery Jersey cream, sells at various outlets around the country for $32 to $54 a pound.
"One of our tag lines is, 'Feel good about the cheese you eat,'” Flanagan said.
Their biggest challenge this spring will be bringing the new property's well and septic system up to code, which will entail working with the Adirondack Park Agency, the state Department of Agriculture and Markets, the state Department of Health and the town of Lake Luzerne, Flanagan said: "They all have to sign off."
She's hoping for an early spring, so the work can be done before the summer season starts.
"This location will give us a lot more opportunities to sell cheese directly to customers," she said. "This retail store, hopefully, will be a model for Adirondack development."
