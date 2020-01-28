Dude ranch restaurant getting new use in Lake Luzerne: Cheese

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

When Flanagan and Lambiase came to Thurman about 15 years ago, their expectations were modest.

"I think we thought if we'd be employing six people, it would be a lot," Flanagan said.

If the Hitching Post project stays on track and the new plant and shop open by Memorial Day, as they hope, they'll be employing 25-30 people by the end of this year, she said.

Local officials are enthusiastic.

"That's a grand old building, and I'm really happy they're going in there," said Gene Merlino, supervisor of Lake Luzerne. "It's gonna be phenomenal. We'll help them as much as we can."

The expansion will cost an estimated $750,000, but it will make possible a tremendous expansion of their business, Flanagan said.

They are now contemplating taking on four new contracts, just two of which would double their current production, she said. Within five years, they expect to triple it.

Staying in Thurman, too

The partners, who are married, will continue to live in Thurman and will keep their farm store and animal sanctuary there. The Thurman property covers 60 acres — the Lake Luzerne property only about 3 — so Thurman will continue as the site for large events, too.