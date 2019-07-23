GLENS FALLS — A workshop series on digital marketing and online business growth will begin on July 30.
Jenna Clark from DDM Generation is presenting the Digital Summer Series, which will be held at WorkSmart at 3 Warren St. from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.
The topics covered include how to promote your business online, how to grow the business and improve user experiences to increase sales.
The other three workshops will be held on Aug. 13, Aug. 27 and Sept. 10. Tickets can be purchased individually for $15 per event or $45 for all four. The price is $40 for chamber members.
For more information and tickets, visit https://ddmgen.com/summer-series.
