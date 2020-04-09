Dick's Sporting Goods to furlough workers
Dick's Sporting Goods to furlough workers

Dick's Sporting Goods, the retail sports giant, announced this week the company will furlough its workers across its more than 800 stores starting next week.

The company cited the lack of school sports and community sports leagues due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The furloughs will start on Sunday across the company. 

The retailer has locations at Aviation Mall in Queensbury and in Wilton and several other locations in the Capital Region.

In New York all non-essential businesses have been ordered closed until at least April 29.

