{{featured_button_text}}
42 Degrees moves

Seen here is a selection of glass products at 42 Degree's new location at 206 Glen St. 

 MICHAEL GOOT mgoot@poststar.com

GLENS FALLS — 42 Degrees, the glassware and head shop, has moved closer to the core downtown area.

The retailer relocated from 23 Park St. to 206 Glen St. in what is commonly referred to as the Colvin Building.

“The space became available and because we could not secure a long-term lease in our current location, we decided to move,” owner Robin Barkenhagen said in an email.

Elizabeth Miller, owner of the Park Theater, bought the building across the street on Park Street that previously housed 42 Degrees in January for $500,000. The building is also home to Charlie’s Vacuum and Small Appliance Repair and the Park Street Bar.

Barkenhagen said the store opened in the new space on Tuesday, but did sales in both locations during the transition.

The new location was once home to Grey Ghost Bicycles. Brian Bronzino bought the building in January for $945,000.

Barkenhagen said the new space has three floors compared to one and he is planning to sell new products, but is still working out the details. He said there will be CBD products.

The store has high-end glassware from over 100 glassblowers across the country and hosts glassblowing demonstrations. 

A customer appreciation/holiday party will be held on Dec. 7 from 7 p.m. to midnight.

Barkenhagen opened his store in December 2008. He has been active in the Glens Falls Collaborative and in the Green Party, running for councilman-at-large in 2017 and for assemblyman in 2016.

Be the first to know - Sign up for News Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Michael Goot covers politics, business, Glens Falls and Lake George. Reach him at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com and follow his blog at http://poststar.com/blogs/michael_goot/.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments