GLENS FALLS — 42 Degrees, the glassware and head shop, has moved closer to the core downtown area.
The retailer relocated from 23 Park St. to 206 Glen St. in what is commonly referred to as the Colvin Building.
“The space became available and because we could not secure a long-term lease in our current location, we decided to move,” owner Robin Barkenhagen said in an email.
Elizabeth Miller, owner of the Park Theater, bought the building across the street on Park Street that previously housed 42 Degrees in January for $500,000. The building is also home to Charlie’s Vacuum and Small Appliance Repair and the Park Street Bar.
Barkenhagen said the store opened in the new space on Tuesday, but did sales in both locations during the transition.
You have free articles remaining.
The new location was once home to Grey Ghost Bicycles. Brian Bronzino bought the building in January for $945,000.
Barkenhagen said the new space has three floors compared to one and he is planning to sell new products, but is still working out the details. He said there will be CBD products.
The store has high-end glassware from over 100 glassblowers across the country and hosts glassblowing demonstrations.
A customer appreciation/holiday party will be held on Dec. 7 from 7 p.m. to midnight.
Barkenhagen opened his store in December 2008. He has been active in the Glens Falls Collaborative and in the Green Party, running for councilman-at-large in 2017 and for assemblyman in 2016.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.