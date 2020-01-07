Death Wish Coffee partners with Northway Brewing Co. for new beer

QUEENSBURY — Death Wish Coffee Co. is back with a new beer as part of a collaboration with Northway Brewing Co.

The beer, called Oat-bituary, is an oatmeal stout made with the Saratoga Springs-based Death Wish Coffee, cacao nibs and vanilla bean, according to a news release.

It will officially be released on Friday from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Saratoga City Tavern. There will be samples and pint specials and a sneak peek at further collaborations between the two companies.

The partnership came about after Max Oswald, general manager of the Queensbury-based Northway Brewing Co., reached out to John Swedish, director of strategic engagement and partnerships at Death Wish Coffee. The two companies had collaborated on a line of craft beers when Oswald previously worked at Olde Saratoga Brewing Co.

“The release of the Oat-bituary is the kickoff to a new direction for the brewery,” Oswald said in a news release. “We’re going to maintain our core, but partnerships and unique one-offs and small-batch beers will be part of what we do.”

Swedish said they have a special relationship with Oswald.