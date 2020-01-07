Death Wish Coffee partners with Northway Brewing Co. for new beer

QUEENSBURY — Death Wish Coffee Co. is back with a new beer as part of a collaboration with Northway Brewing Co.
The beer, called Oat-bituary, is an oatmeal stout made with the Saratoga Springs-based Death Wish Coffee, cacao nibs and vanilla bean, according to a news release.
It will officially be released on Friday from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Saratoga City Tavern. There will be samples and pint specials and a sneak peek at further collaborations between the two companies.
The partnership came about after Max Oswald, general manager of the Queensbury-based Northway Brewing Co., reached out to John Swedish, director of strategic engagement and partnerships at Death Wish Coffee. The two companies had collaborated on a line of craft beers when Oswald previously worked at Olde Saratoga Brewing Co.
“The release of the Oat-bituary is the kickoff to a new direction for the brewery,” Oswald said in a news release. “We’re going to maintain our core, but partnerships and unique one-offs and small-batch beers will be part of what we do.”
Swedish said they have a special relationship with Oswald.
“His work within our community and commitment to charity is very important to us and any partnership we get involved with. We look forward to continuing that work with Max, his team, and Northway Brewing Co.,” he said in a news release.
Oat-bituary will be available for purchase at Price Chopper grocery stores, all area beverage centers and independent retailers in the coming weeks. It will also be sold at Northway Brewing Co.