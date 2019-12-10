Darling Doughnuts launches fundraising campaign for new store
Darling Doughnuts launches fundraising campaign for new store

Future home of Darling Doughnuts

The future storefront of Darling Doughnuts on Broadway in Saratoga Springs is seen in this photo. The business has launched an online campaign to raise money to cover start-up costs. 

 Courtesy photo

SARATOGA SPRINGS — Darling Doughnuts plans to open a storefront on Broadway in February.

The business has not had a retail location until now, but has operated pop-up shops, made specialty orders and catered for weddings.

The company announced in a news release that it will be frying doughnuts and selling them out of the retail store. The business purchases the majority of its ingredients from local farms — milk from Battenkill Dairy, butter from Cabot Creamery, eggs from Giroux Farms and flour from King Arthur, according to a news release. It also uses fresh in-season fruit and only natural vanilla and vegetable-based food coloring.

The business has launched a GoFundMe campaign to cover start-up costs. Because of the lack of ductwork in the space, Darling Doughnuts has to purchase a ventless, four-stage filtration hood at a cost of about $15,000.

The company plans to donate doughnuts to causes such as the Open Door Mission, Code Blue, Saratoga EOC Soup Kitchen and other shelters and services in the Saratoga area for people who contribute at certain levels to the campaign.

To view the GoFundMe, visit: gf.me/v/c/nmx/darlingdoughnuts.

