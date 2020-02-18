Dance studio takes it step by step

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Coulson previously operated out of space at the Gospel Lighthouse Church in Hudson Falls, where he and his wife are members. They put in a new floor, ceiling and walls in that back room.

After five months in that space, they were approached by Bill Nikas, who bought the former Masonic Temple in 2015 for $138,000 and has been renovating it.

Coulson said Nikas told him he had done his homework on the couple and said he would love for them to move their studio to a storefront location — which was their goal. Nikas also wanted them to take charge of renting out the event space.

“For us, it seemed like a no-brainer,” Coulson said. “Our heart is for the community and we want to start giving back our experiences.”

Coulson was born in California and has been involved in dance throughout his life, including in TV commercials as a child and shows in New York City and Las Vegas and on cruise ships.

His wife is from this area and they wanted to settle down here. He said he enjoys teaching, especially when he sees the look on his students’ faces when they get the “light bulb moment” of understanding the dance.