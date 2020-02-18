Dance studio takes it step by step

HUDSON FALLS — Aaron Coulson sees nearly limitless possibilities for the large open space on the fifth floor of the former Masonic Temple building — weddings, conferences, Friday night ballroom dancing.
“The excitement of this space is you can do so much with it,” he said.
Coulson and his wife, Christy, will be booking events for the space, dubbed “The Fifth” and scheduled to be ready by May, through his ACE Entertainment company.
The room can fit about 200 people. His wife is proposing three different layouts that customers can customize. They have a system that can adjust the lighting to create various moods and an overhead projector for conference presentations.
Coulson recently moved his dance studio, The Verve, to the first floor of the building at the 214 Main St.
Coulson is a longtime professional dancer, and he and other teachers offer an array of classes at the studio, including hip hop, tap, ballroom, jazz, ballet, event choreography, American sign language, theater dance, acrobatics, Okinawan jiu-jitsu and voice.
They have about 45 to 75 students coming through per week, at ages ranging from 2 to 72.
They have been in the new studio for about two months and had a ribbon-cutting ceremony there last Thursday.
Coulson previously operated out of space at the Gospel Lighthouse Church in Hudson Falls, where he and his wife are members. They put in a new floor, ceiling and walls in that back room.
After five months in that space, they were approached by Bill Nikas, who bought the former Masonic Temple in 2015 for $138,000 and has been renovating it.
Coulson said Nikas told him he had done his homework on the couple and said he would love for them to move their studio to a storefront location — which was their goal. Nikas also wanted them to take charge of renting out the event space.
“For us, it seemed like a no-brainer,” Coulson said. “Our heart is for the community and we want to start giving back our experiences.”
Coulson was born in California and has been involved in dance throughout his life, including in TV commercials as a child and shows in New York City and Las Vegas and on cruise ships.
His wife is from this area and they wanted to settle down here. He said he enjoys teaching, especially when he sees the look on his students’ faces when they get the “light bulb moment” of understanding the dance.
The third- and fourth-floor space will be home to artisans. The high ceilings extend up through the fourth floor, and there is also an overlook area on the fourth floor with bathrooms.
Coulson said this space should be finished by April.
The second floor is home to the Council for Prevention. On the other side of the first floor will be DeNatale’s Italian Bistro, operated by Kevin Golonka and Theresa DeNatale.
Coulson said he is excited about the momentum building in Hudson Falls, with the Strand Theatre opening and other developments in town.
