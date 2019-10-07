{{featured_button_text}}

GLENS FALLS — Leslie D’Angelico has been named vice president on Glens Falls National Bank and Trust Co.’s business development team.

In her new role, D’Angelico will develop and strengthen customer relationships and offer tailored financial services solutions, according to a news release.

D’Angelico has more than 25 years of financial industry experience, and she previously served as the bank’s Queensbury regional manager.

She currently lives in Queensbury and is vice chairwoman of the Adirondack Regional Chamber of Commerce. She also serves on the boards of the Tri-County United Way and the Queensbury Community Scholarship Association.

Glens Falls National Bank and Trust is part of the Arrow family of companies.

