WARRENSBURG — Cycling Studio on Park has been named athe 2019 Business of the Year by the Warrensburg Chamber of Commerce.
Bob Olden has more than 30 years of cycling experience and started the business at 7 Park St. in March 2017. The business offers a variety of cycling classes, including virtual spin, where rides are projected onto a screen and the instructor facilitates a ride to match the topography of the scenery with the music tempo and workout pace, according to a news release. It also offers TRX strength-training classes.
The studio has had more than 8,000 visits since opening and offers as many as 22 classes per week during the winter, according to a news release.
In addition, Olden and his sons help local children fix and maintain their bikes by offering minor repairs and services on a voluntary basis.
A dinner reception honoring the Business of the Year and Citizens of the Year will be held at a later date. For more information on attending the dinner, contact the chamber by emailing to info@warrensburgchamber.com or calling 518-623-2161.
