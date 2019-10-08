SARATOGA SPRINGS — Ravenous Creperie has events scheduled throughout October to celebrate its 20th anniversary.
The restaurant will be participating in Saratoga International Flavorfeast on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
On Oct. 15, a 20th anniversary Ale Lunch and Oktoberfest prix fix dinner will be held with Artisanal Brew Works. This will feature an anniversary cake crepe, a throwback crepe and special recipes.
“Build your own Prix Fixe” is $19.99 all month long. For more information and reservations, call 518-581-0560.
The business at 21 Phila St. was started by the mother-and-son team of Tina Laino and Francesco D’Amico, along with Francesco’s future wife, Lauren Wickizer. David Zuka and business partner Julie Raymond purchased Ravenous in 2014. Zuka became the sole owner in 2018.
