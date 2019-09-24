{{featured_button_text}}
Cre8ivology

Seen here is the new Cre8ivology studio that artist Rachael Rhianna has opened at The Shirt Factory. 

 Courtesy photo

GLENS FALLS — A new artist workshop space, Cre8ivology, has opened at The Shirt Factory.

Artist Rachael Rhianna has set up shop in Suite 307 on the third floor of the building at the corner of Lawrence and Cooper streets. The space will offer introductory art classes in a variety of media for all ages, according to a news release.

A grand opening is set for Oct. 5 from 5 to 9 p.m., with gift items for sale and sample projects on display along with information on workshops. Refreshments will be served.

Cre8ivology offers Mommy and Me craft classes for ages 4 and older on Tuesdays at 12:30 p.m., beginning Oct. 1. There is a toddler play space for siblings who may be too young to participate in the activity. The cost is $20 per project.

There are also sip-and-paint events, with the first one — "autumn-themed tree of life" — taking place on Oct. 1 at 7 p.m. The event is bring your own beverage, with glasses and water provided along with painting materials. The cost is $35.

To register for events, contact rachael.rhianna@gmail.com.

Her space is available to rent for private parties and will feature a gallery of her abstract art and mural work as well as T-shirts, mugs, calendars, puzzles and cards, according to a news release.

Future plans are for art therapy, birthday parties and other events.

Rhianna has started a GoFundMe campaign at www.gofundme.com/f/4rdwm-starting-a-business to help launch the business.

For more information, visit www.cre8ivology.com.

