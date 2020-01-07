Craft on Wheels launches

GLENS FALLS — A trio of entrepreneurs have launched Craft on Wheels, a mobile bar company that uses vintage vehicles to serve customers craft beers, ciders and wines at their celebrations.

The first vehicle in the fleet is a 1957 Ford F-100 customized to serve cold beverages from a six-tap system. The business provides professional bartenders and offers an extensive menu of domestic and imported beers and craft ciders. It also plans to announce a partnership with a local winery soon, according to a news release.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

“This vehicle makes a celebration all the more memorable,” said Jim Murphy, one of three partners in the business, in a news release. “People get really excited when the truck pulls up. They want their photo taken in, on and around the truck.”

Murphy has a background in media management, and he oversees marketing and corporate relations for an arts organization and publishes a monthly arts magazine.

The other partners include his daughter, Erin Murphy, a graduate of Glens Falls High School and Syracuse University. She has worked as a bartender at several Lake George establishments and as a hospital emergency technician, Red Cross blood collection specialist and EMT.

The third partner is South Glens Falls High School graduate Connor Neal, who has extensive experience in bars and wineries in the Saratoga market. He also has experience as an iron worker and is currently in sales.

Reach Michael Goot at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com and follow his blog poststar.com/blogs/michael_goot/.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 1 Sad 0 Angry 0