QUEENSBURY — Cost Control Associates has named Jason Checkla as regional director for New York state and New England.

Checkla will focus on business development for organizations that can benefit from better management and reduction of costs for electricity, natural gas and other utilities.

“Jason’s enthusiasm, sales experience and aptitude for learning our business have led to early success, and he has already closed his first deal for us,” said Keith Laake, president of Cost Control Associates, in a news release.

Before joining Cost Control Associates, Checkla served as marketing coordinator and energy specialist at RISE Engineering, where he was responsible for marketing and implementing utility programs for commercial customers in upstate New York.

He also worked as a morning show host and digital media manager for the Regional Radio Group for stations in Warren, Washington and Saratoga counties.

